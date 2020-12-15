Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) (LON:CAPC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $135.97

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) (LON:CAPC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $135.97 and traded as high as $147.90. Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) shares last traded at $144.63, with a volume of 10,152,643 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 135.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.91.

In other news, insider Michelle McGrath purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £21,200 ($27,697.94).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

