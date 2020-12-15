Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PANW. Barclays increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $305.69.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $314.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.28 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $315.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.16 and a 200 day moving average of $251.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.30, for a total value of $1,065,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,947 shares in the company, valued at $95,838,372.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.88, for a total transaction of $341,578.64. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,689,539.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,634 shares of company stock valued at $34,908,893. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

