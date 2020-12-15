Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SNDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Schneider National from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Schneider National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered Schneider National from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Schneider National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Schneider National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.92.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National stock opened at $20.36 on Monday. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,132,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,616,000 after buying an additional 311,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,163,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,505,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,463,000 after purchasing an additional 197,624 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in Schneider National by 9.9% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,325,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,768,000 after acquiring an additional 118,915 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Schneider National by 16.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,433,000 after acquiring an additional 157,288 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.