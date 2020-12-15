Ryder System (NYSE:R) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryder System from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.11.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Shares of R opened at $60.66 on Monday. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $64.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.53. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryder System will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in R. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ryder System by 440.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,049,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,198,000 after buying an additional 1,670,771 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ryder System by 582.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 30,969 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ryder System by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Ryder System by 30.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.