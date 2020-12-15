IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) (LON:IGG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $791.84

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) (LON:IGG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $791.84 and traded as high as $833.00. IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) shares last traded at $828.00, with a volume of 618,629 shares.

The company has a market cap of £3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 796.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 791.84.

IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) Company Profile (LON:IGG)

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

