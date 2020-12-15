Telos (NYSE:TLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Telos (NYSE:TLS) in a research note released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.75.

NYSE TLS opened at $21.02 on Monday. Telos has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $24.83.

In other Telos news, Director John W. Maluda acquired 441 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7,497.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,306,177.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,283,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

