MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MSM. Raymond James upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.75.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $82.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.88. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $87.83.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.80 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 16.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 32.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after acquiring an additional 27,494 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at about $765,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at about $810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

