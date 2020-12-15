NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,837,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,963 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.52% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $21,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3,822.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 47.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 86.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEX opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 3.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.86 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on NEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.75 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.83.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

