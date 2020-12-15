BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,683,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $21,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 13.1% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,318,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,191,000 after buying an additional 960,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 10.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 960,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 88,645 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 10.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 54,422 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 541,363 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 25.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $231.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Ribbon Communications news, CAO Eric S. Marmurek sold 8,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $59,705.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,109.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBBN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

