BlackRock Inc. Sells 104,729 Shares of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,257,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,729 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.37% of Bridge Bancorp worth $21,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 884,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,206,000 after acquiring an additional 46,193 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 91,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,919,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 20,147 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ BDGE opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.42. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, major shareholder Etzioni Partners, Llc sold 46,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $1,131,641.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mgs Partners, Llc acquired 21,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $460,229.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 359,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,784.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 22,816 shares of company stock valued at $489,096 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

