BlackRock Inc. Sells 356,437 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,161,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 356,437 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.65% of TimkenSteel worth $21,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 3,889.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

TimkenSteel stock opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $218.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.93.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

TimkenSteel Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

