CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,333,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of CBTX worth $21,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of CBTX during the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBTX by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CBTX by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of CBTX by 273.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 96,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 70,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CBTX by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,535,000 after acquiring an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBTX alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised CBTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBTX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

CBTX opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $589.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.00. CBTX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $31.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). CBTX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. Equities analysts expect that CBTX, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.