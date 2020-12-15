LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Camtek worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 347,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 8.0% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 144.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 48,538 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 187.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.90. Camtek Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $864.72 million, a PE ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.67.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $40.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camtek has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

