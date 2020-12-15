LPL Financial LLC Has $374,000 Holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,604,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,143,000 after purchasing an additional 52,455 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $879,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Gregory Norden sold 10,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $606,877.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,102.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $59,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,396.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,343 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,526 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $69.01 on Tuesday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -38.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.86.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.