NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,168 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 123,071 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $1,279,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 72,465 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $810,158.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,577.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 632,229 shares of company stock worth $6,779,235.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

