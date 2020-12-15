LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,350 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in BancFirst by 197.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in BancFirst by 280.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BancFirst alerts:

In related news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $143,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $56.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.40. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $63.96.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.05 million. On average, analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. BancFirst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.