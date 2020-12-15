LPL Financial LLC Has $378,000 Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,243 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 66,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 248,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 137,674 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

NYSE:CVI opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average is $16.38. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 2.08.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.44). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.26 million. Equities analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVI shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.