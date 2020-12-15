LPL Financial LLC Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAON. BidaskClub raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

AAON stock opened at $62.38 on Tuesday. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $69.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.88.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.76 million. AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,619 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

