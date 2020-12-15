LPL Financial LLC Buys 827 Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 44,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

NYSE GDO opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.