LPL Financial LLC Takes $382,000 Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Bankshares by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,433,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,911,000 after buying an additional 2,350,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,699,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,997,000 after acquiring an additional 217,802 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,379,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 22.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,048,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,004,000 after acquiring an additional 194,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,914,000 after buying an additional 92,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares stock opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.41. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $39.11.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $321.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.31 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 6.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

In other news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $1,216,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,804.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Paul Mcnamara acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,318.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,945.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,578 shares of company stock worth $69,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

UBSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.