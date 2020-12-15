CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 386.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $480.82 million, a PE ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.34%.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

