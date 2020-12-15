LPL Financial LLC Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,411 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 11.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,694,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,225 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 30.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,619,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,025 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 27.9% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,604,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,202 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 1,049.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,297,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 31.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,906,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,323 shares during the period. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vipshop alerts:

NYSE VIPS opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $26.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Vipshop’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIPS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.21.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.