LPL Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PJUL opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59.

