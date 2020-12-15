Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AQN. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,569,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968,106 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 382.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,585,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,542,000 after buying an additional 3,634,715 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 45.3% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,520,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,448,000 after buying an additional 3,593,723 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 451.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,257,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,358,000 after buying an additional 2,667,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 28.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,103,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,660,000 after buying an additional 2,034,471 shares in the last quarter. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

AQN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

AQN stock opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.38.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1551 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.