LPL Financial LLC Acquires 28,901 Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 171.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,901 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFLT opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $418.33 million, a P/E ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 1.76. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

