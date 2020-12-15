LPL Financial LLC Has $372,000 Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,529,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,955,000 after buying an additional 786,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,272,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,285,000 after purchasing an additional 265,274 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,779,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,031,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,660,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,967,000 after purchasing an additional 728,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,317,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 633,152 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.62.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, October 5th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 28,034 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $712,343.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,243.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 79,425 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $2,193,718.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,251 shares of company stock worth $4,338,088 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.