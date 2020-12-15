LPL Financial LLC Cuts Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ING Groep by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ING shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

ING opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $12.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.71.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

