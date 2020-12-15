LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.78% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POCT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 296.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 94.8% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000.

Shares of POCT opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $27.69.

