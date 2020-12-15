LPL Financial LLC Acquires 2,646 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,550 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,615,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,203,000 after purchasing an additional 218,648 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 150.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,540,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,311,000 after buying an additional 925,564 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 17.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,499,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,122,000 after buying an additional 225,774 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TCF Financial by 10.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 119,662 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 11.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,100,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,346,000 after buying an additional 109,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TCF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TCF Financial from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on TCF Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Shares of TCF stock opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average of $28.92. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $420.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. TCF Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

