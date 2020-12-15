LPL Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 12,533 BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 85.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 21.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 405.80 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.49. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $42.89.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. Analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLFS. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of BioLife Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.30.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $134,274.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,830,671.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 46,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $1,381,831.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 839,036 shares of company stock worth $25,678,934. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

