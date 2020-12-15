LPL Financial LLC Sells 2,477 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.04% of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 158.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 94,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 57,616 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Media ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PBS opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $46.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.21.

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Media ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Media ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.