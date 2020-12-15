LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,223,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,120,000 after acquiring an additional 49,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 42.8% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 212,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 63,740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NURE opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05.

