LPL Financial LLC Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 74.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,285 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SSO opened at $86.33 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $32.41 and a twelve month high of $89.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.43.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

