219,708 Shares in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 219,708 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.29% of Liberty TripAdvisor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LTRPA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 216.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 143.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,602 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 129.7% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the second quarter valued at $109,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $25,985.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,268.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LTRPA opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.17.

Liberty TripAdvisor Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

