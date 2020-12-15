BlackRock Inc. Has $21.78 Million Stock Holdings in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,979,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.20% of MEI Pharma worth $21,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 221.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 232,987 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth $2,237,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 30.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 85,415 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,807,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,854,000 after buying an additional 248,718 shares during the period. 54.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on MEI Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.29.

Shares of MEIP opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 142.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP).

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.