LPL Financial LLC Invests $370,000 in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Sprott by 14,869.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sprott by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Sprott in the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Sprott by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Sprott in the 3rd quarter worth about $484,000. 15.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sprott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sprott from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sprott from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Sprott stock opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.18. The company has a market cap of $754.67 million and a P/E ratio of 67.23. Sprott Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 19.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This is an increase from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Sprott’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

Sprott Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

