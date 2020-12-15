Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:LNGR) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:LNGR) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.91% of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,068,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 15,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period.

NASDAQ LNGR opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.53. Global X Longevity Thematic ETF has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $27.40.

