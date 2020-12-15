LPL Financial LLC Takes $362,000 Position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.05% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,431,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $121,000.

NASDAQ RFEU opened at $63.84 on Tuesday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.36.

