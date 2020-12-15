LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,121 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 14,531 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 58,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 33,949 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of EFR opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $13.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

