LPL Financial LLC Purchases 3,883 Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 32.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 44.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,740 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,830 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the second quarter worth about $105,000.

NYSE HIX opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $7.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 13,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $92,938.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

