13,604 Shares in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,604 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 17,579 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 147,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 17,060 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 28,555 shares during the last quarter. 29.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Inovalon news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy acquired 60,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $1,177,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,949,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 144,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,931.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,450 and sold 25,002 shares valued at $579,256. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 487.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.76. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $27.93.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $161.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.27 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

