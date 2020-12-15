LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 20.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 3.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 16.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 2.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $45.40.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

