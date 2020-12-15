LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,658 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.69% of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLDI. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 15,485 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000.

GLDI opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

