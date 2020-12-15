LPL Financial LLC Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Regency Centers by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 78,759 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 93,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,664,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,361,000 after purchasing an additional 305,993 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Regency Centers by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 270,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after acquiring an additional 51,412 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 4,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $196,608.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $128,169.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,733 shares of company stock worth $5,819,078. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Compass Point cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.77.

Shares of NYSE REG opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $64.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.50%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

