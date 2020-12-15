BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHD. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $686,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

MHD opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

