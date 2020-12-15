LPL Financial LLC Has $357,000 Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.18% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 53.3% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 555.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth $73,000.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLYM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.80).

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.