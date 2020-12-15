LPL Financial LLC Acquires 7,834 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $12.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

