LPL Financial LLC Invests $354,000 in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bancroft Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bancroft Fund by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bancroft Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of BCV opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Bancroft Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 31.56%.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

