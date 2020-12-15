LPL Financial LLC Sells 2,692 Shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFAD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after buying an additional 74,928 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,704 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFAD opened at $42.77 on Tuesday. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $40.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.35.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.