BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUA. UBS Group AG grew its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 189,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 18.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 650,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after buying an additional 100,214 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 131.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 38,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 8.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 105,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MUA opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $16.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0612 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniAssets Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

